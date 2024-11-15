69.3 F
Unlicensed driver from Mexico caught in vehicle with burned-out headlight

By Staff Report
Oscar Miranda Fonesca
Oscar Miranda Fonesca

An unlicensed driver from Mexico was jailed after he was caught behind the wheel of a vehicle with a burned-out headlight.

Oscar Miranda Fonseca, 21, of Ocklawaha, was driving a white Volkswagen Jetta at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when an officer noticed the non-functioning headlight and initiated a traffic stop at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During the traffic stop, Miranda Fonseca, who is not a U.S. citizen and does not speak English, used a cell phone to show the officer a picture of his Mexican ID. Miranda Fonseca said he has a Mexican Passport, but did not have it with him. He admitted he does not have a U.S. driver’s license, despite the fact he has been living in Florida for three years.

The officer confirmed that Miranda Fonseca has never obtained a driver’s license in any of the 50 states.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

