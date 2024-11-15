56 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Wildwood offers $5,000 reward to find illicit sewage dumpers

By Staff Report
Comments

Wildwood officials have observed sporadic, sharp increases in the concentration of sanitary sewer flows entering the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

These spikes are not consistent with normal rainfall and seasonal fluctuations, suggesting unauthorized dumping by sewage sludge trucks.

“Not only do these sharp increases put our existing treatment facility under significant strain, they result in additional costs to the city and its ratepayers to treat sewage not generated within our service area,” said Deputy Director Jason Martin. “This dumping is illegal and places an unfair burden on our residents. We are asking the community to help us identify these criminals so we can hold them accountable.”

Treatment of sewage has been a primary issue in Wildwood as the city races to build a new plant to keep pace with the demands of growth.

Anyone who sees a sewage truck discharging into a sanitary sewer manhole in the City of Wildwood is urged to report it immediately to the Wildwood Police Department at (352) 330-1355.

Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

