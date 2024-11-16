A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

To the Editor:

On October 24th I was eating at the Bonefish restaurant on County Road 466 when the couple next to me while talking to the table on their other side was telling them that it was their anniversary. I called our waitress over and told her to give me their check and after I left to wish them a happy anniversary and “pass it on.”

Last night, while eating dinner in Fiesta Grande in Colony Plaza I asked for my check. My waitress told me it was already paid. There was only two young ladies there so I asked them if they were the ones that treated me. They said yes. I had my Army hat on but they said there was no reason but to “pass it on.” After my physical therapy session this morning I was hungry so I went to IHOP and treated the man seated behind me.

It’s a good thing my Endocrinologist doesn’t read this paper or she would tell me that I eat out too much.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.

Village of Duval