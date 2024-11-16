76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 16, 2024
type here...

A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

On October 24th I was eating at the Bonefish restaurant on County Road 466 when the couple next to me while talking to the table on their other side was telling them that it was their anniversary. I called our waitress over and told her to give me their check and after I left to wish them a happy anniversary and “pass it on.”
Last night, while eating dinner in Fiesta Grande in Colony Plaza I asked for my check. My waitress told me it was already paid. There was only two young ladies there so I asked them if they were the ones that treated me. They said yes. I had my Army hat on but they said there was no reason but to “pass it on.” After my physical therapy session this morning I was hungry so I went to IHOP and treated the man seated behind me.
It’s a good thing my Endocrinologist doesn’t read this paper or she would tell me that I eat out too much.

Joseph E. Gehring Sr.
Village of Duval

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Charter School plays an important role

A Village of Caroline resident reminds us of the important tole The Villages Charter School plays in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villagers’ lack of patience with FEMA screams entitlement

A reader who lives outside of The Villages comments on residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and their displeasure with the pace of the FEMA contractor’s collection of hurricane debris.

I no longer golf but still pay to support the courses

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is no longer golfing, but doesn’t mind paying to support the courses. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Ugly post-election incidents in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident has a message for MAGA followers and describes some ugly post-election incidents in The Villages.

Sumter County tries to pull a fast one

A Village of Pinellas resident is urging his fellow taxpayers to pay attention as Sumter County is trying to pull a fast one. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos