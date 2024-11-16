59 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 16, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Carles Wilbur Jacobs, 84, passed away October 29, 2024, with family and friends by his side. CW as he was known, was born in Wildwood, Florida on January 10, 1940, to Walter and Laura Jacobs.

CW was a graduate of Wildwood High School class of 1956. He loved fishing, helping others, feeding the hungry, his church, his cows, boiled peanuts, chicken, and any kind of fruit. He rarely did things for himself and always did what he could to help other people. If you asked anyone, they would tell you he was genuine, kind and loving.

Carles was predeceased by his first wife Beverley Medaris.

He later married Marie Parker, deceased, and gained two bonus children Doug Parker and Lisa Marie Melk, and had one son Jason E Jacobs and was the grandfather to Myles, 21, Wyatt, 19 and Jake, 16. Later in life he had the pleasure to meet Jan Whitted, his partner and loving companion for the past 17 years. CW retired from CSX Railroad where he worked for 50 years.

A service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Sumterville.

