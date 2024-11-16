Joan Reule

Our much loved wife, mother, and grandmother, Joan Marshall Reule, passed on October 22, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Formerly of Lyons and Brockport, New York, Joan passed after a long and productive life filled with laughter and purpose at the age of 84.

Joan was born on May 23rd, 1940 in Lyons, NY, to her late parents William Marshall and Harriet Bixby Marshall. She was an only child and her father’s unexpected passing at age 12 was a defining moment in her life. She cared for her father deeply and spoke of him often. In her early years she played the violin and French horn. Dancing at Johnny’s after school was a favorite pastime while attending Lyons High School, a member of the Class of 1958. Joan was selected as a cheerleader in high school and college as well as being crowned Miss Lyons from a “bevy of beauties” in 1960. While attending SUNY Brockport, Joan was chosen to be a member of the Daisy Chain, a select group of women who were singled out for their leadership skills, class spirit, and willingness to serve others.

After graduating with a degree in early childhood education, Joan’s first job was teaching preschool at SUNY Brockport’s Campus School. She continued teaching preschool in a variety of settings in the Brockport area where she was respected as a skilled and loving professional. After her teaching career, Joan worked as a receptionist for Dr. Theodore Smith’s orthodontist practice, greeting patients with her welcoming smile for several years.

Joan loved music, dancing, animals, and most importantly spending time laughing with family and friends. She was an active member of the Brockport Junior Women’s Club (a community service organization) working on several committees as well as on the executive board serving in a variety of roles, including President of the club. A strong athlete, like her father, Joan participated in both basketball and bowling in her earlier life, adding golf in her later years. She attended hundreds of sporting events supporting her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, always emphasizing a strong work ethic, teamwork, and sportsmanship above all else. In her later years, Joan enjoyed traveling with her husband, Jack, abroad and throughout the country visiting her daughters and their families.

As adults, Joan’s children and grandchildren benefitted by their relationship, as Joan was kind, witty, and consistently made you feel welcomed and important. She would often start a visit with, “So what’s new? What’s going on?” Joan will be remembered as a kind, thoughtful, graceful woman who above all was a champion for the underdog. All of her daughters and many of her grandchildren have selected careers or support causes related to education and the support of children and their families. May she rest in peace and her teachings continue to guide us through the remainder of our lives.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Jack, of 64 years; her four daughters, Karen Rockow (Stephen), Kimberly Van Gundy (Jeffrey), Jennifer Brinkel (Chris Monfiletto), and Julie Betz (Michael); and nine grandchildren, Sophie (Annalise) and Samuel Rockow, Mathison and Grayson Van Gundy, Kelsey, Lindsey and Avery Brinkel, and Katie and Jacob Betz.

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life and luncheon which will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Whitehall Mansion, 3845 Lake Road North, Brockport, NY 14420.