Man who offered to help woman charged with forcing sex on her

A man who offered to help a woman has been charged with forcing sex on her.

Jack Monroe Jr., 48, of Wildwood, was arrested Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a charge of sexual battery.

He met the woman on Nov. 1 as he was driving by an undisclosed location and told the woman “he could help her,” according to an arrest report. He told her his name was “Rodney” and they exchanged phone numbers.

Monroe later met the woman under the guise they were going to get some food. They went to his manufactured home on County Road 462 where he allegedly sexual battered her against her will.

She later contacted law enforcement. She had connected her phone to the router at his house and had taken a picture of his vehicle. She picked him out of a photo lineup.

After he was taken into custody, Monroe was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.