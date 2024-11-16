Parrot Heads shatter record for blood donations in 2024

The Villages Parrot Heads Club has shattered its previous record for blood donations in 2024.

Six blood drives were held throughout the year and 2,419 pints of blood were collected. This equates to just over 302 gallons of blood.

“Or to put it more into perspective, if you had an oil tank in your basement, for heat, we filled it with blood,” said Mark Woodland, president of the Parrot Heads Club. “This is the first time that any organization has exceeded 2000 pints of blood in one year and we have exceeded our goal which is an annual goal to match the year, 2024, with pints of blood and we are excited that we matched and surpassed that goal.”

The Villages Parrot heads club remains the largest blood donation organization in the state of Florida.

“Special thank you to Skip Todd, our blood drive chairperson, who we respectfully call our ‘Head Vampire’ as he always tries to get blood from people. And special thanks to Frannie Durr who is our volunteer coordinator for the blood drives. We would also like to thank our club members who donated 1,499 hours towards our mission. And again – thank you to all who took the time to donate to this worthwhile cause,” said Woodland, a resident of the Village of Gilchrist.

For more information about the Villages Parrot Heads, including how to join the club, visit www.villagesparrotheads.com.