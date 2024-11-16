Questions to be answered about everything from flowers to construction

Everything from flowers to construction projects will be covered in a special meeting in The Villages.

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers will host Mike Harris of District Property Management in a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Harris will discuss the town centers, water resources and a host of interesting topics. He will respond to questions from residents.

“You don’t want to miss this meeting,” Swiers said. “The purpose of these monthly informal meetings is to provide ALL residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, and address rumors.”

For more information, send an email to Tom Swiers at Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.