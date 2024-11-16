72.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Resident of The Villages in more trouble after allegedly stealing handbag

By Staff Report
Emma Ennist
A resident of The Village suspected of stealing a handbag from a salon last month is in more legal trouble.

Emma Ennist, 39, who lives at 4511 Whittington Circle in the Village of DeLuna, is charged with skipping a court date. She continued to be held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She was originally arrested in connection with a theft at Salon Jaylee at Magnolia Plaza.

A representative of the salon contacted law enforcement suspecting that Ennist had stolen the items. An officer found Ennist in a golf cart in the parking lot of the shopping plaza. Ennist denied stealing anything from the salon, but she agreed to walk back to the premises with the officer. She sat on a bench outside the salon while the officer went back inside and watched video surveillance clearly showing Ennist inside the salon taking the handbag. The handbag was found on the seat of her golf cart. It was also discovered that she had taken a pair of earrings.

The merchandise had a total value of $312.99.

