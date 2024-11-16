76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 16, 2024
type here...

The Villages Charter School plays an important role

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Why do we pay the majority of our annual taxes to a school district? And why do we have a high school that looks as nice as some colleges? Because we need the best professional people to work in our community. If we want the best doctors the best all around medical care, the best insurance agents, financial advisors, everyone who provides services in our villages; we must have the best schools for their children to go to. It is a LARGE factor to consider when choosing somewhere to raise your children. My grandchildren attend the charter schools which provide amazing opportunities. In order for students to attend The Villages charter schools, one of their parents MUST WORK in The Villages for a minimum of 20 hours per week. By the way, NO TAX money was used to build these schools, The Villages paid for them all. It’s true The Villages have made a lot of money creating The Villages, but they are also GIVING BACK to the community to ensure we OUR lifestyle is the best.

Ranee Markus
Village of Caroline

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

A Village of Duval resident shares a heartwarming story about complete strangers willing to “pass it on.”

Villagers’ lack of patience with FEMA screams entitlement

A reader who lives outside of The Villages comments on residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and their displeasure with the pace of the FEMA contractor’s collection of hurricane debris.

I no longer golf but still pay to support the courses

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is no longer golfing, but doesn’t mind paying to support the courses. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Ugly post-election incidents in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident has a message for MAGA followers and describes some ugly post-election incidents in The Villages.

Sumter County tries to pull a fast one

A Village of Pinellas resident is urging his fellow taxpayers to pay attention as Sumter County is trying to pull a fast one. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos