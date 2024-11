To the Editor:

Waiting for FEMA to clean up your palm fronds screams entitlement. If you don’t like the way your community looks take action yourself. The rest of the county ( non villagers) have done so. Put it in a pile, set it on fire. And reseed the burn area. The world is not perfect. Deal with it. FEMA resources are being used to help and support people who have lost a lot more than just a manicured lawn or roadside.

John Goff

Sumterville