Sunday, November 17, 2024
Bad Parking at Ruby Tuesday at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
A member of the Parking Patrol documented this Bad Parking in front of Ruby Tuesday in Spanish Springs. Apparently, there were two open parking spots where parking was readily available.

Despite the availability of other parking spaces, this driver chose this spot in front of Ruby Tuesday.

Villager wants to play poker

A Village of Lake Deaton resident contends it’s unfair to take poker games away from Villagers who enjoy playing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reader casts doubt on Villager’s claim of verbal abuse by MAGA supporters

A Village of Rio Grande resident is casting doubt on a previous letter writer’s claim she has been verbally abuse by MAGA supporters since the election.

The Villages Charter School plays an important role

A Village of Caroline resident reminds us of the important tole The Villages Charter School plays in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

A Village of Duval resident shares a heartwarming story about complete strangers willing to “pass it on.”

Villagers’ lack of patience with FEMA screams entitlement

A reader who lives outside of The Villages comments on residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and their displeasure with the pace of the FEMA contractor’s collection of hurricane debris.

