Sunday, November 17, 2024
Bonnie Sue Taber

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Bonnie Sue Taber, 77, of Leesburg, Florida, slipped the surly bonds of earth on October 28, 2024, after countless years of quietly enduring a multitude of serious health conditions.

Preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Lisa Marie Grewal, in 2015.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy, her son Bruce Edward Schartzer of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, her brother, Dan Bailey of Leesburg, Florida, three adult grandchildren in Michigan, and numerous cousins throughout the country.

A 1965 graduate of Everett High School in Lansing, Michigan, she ultimately moved to Central Florida in 2015. Her last formal employment had been as a legal secretary at the State of Michigan Accident Fund. Bonnie had a fondness and talent for interior design, hand crafts, and homemaking. Her devotion to her grandchildren occupied much of her joyful thoughts, and the love was fully reciprocated.

She was a woman of many talents; however, for those who knew her even in the slightest, her greatest traits were her kindness and her loving manner. She loved her Lord and practiced what He preached as few others can do, her Footprints in The Sand attesting to her faith.

A Celebration of her life will be held in Leesburg, FL, on Thursday, November 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the community center of Coachwood East, 2358 South Street.

