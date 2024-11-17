76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 17, 2024
type here...

David S. Shelby

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
David S. Shelby
David S. Shelby

David Shelby, 87, of Perryville Missouri, passed away on November 7th, 2024 at his home in Summerfield Florida surrounded by his wife Pat Shelby and his immediate family.

David was born in Perryville Missouri to Cletus Shelby and Emily Stephans on August 7th, 1937. He went to school at Normandy High School in Missouri. He graduated from St. Louis University with a masters degree. He married Pat McBride on June 15th, 1957 in Pagedale Missouri. He worked as a project manager for Motorola, Northrop, and Mcdonal Douglas.

He served in the Naval Reserve. He was involved in golf club, poker club, bingo club at Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield Florida. He enjoyed family time, traveling the world, playing poker, golfing with his friends and teaching all his grandchildren how to swim.

David is preceded in death by his Mother (Emily), Father (Cletus), Brother (Ron), Daughter (Barbara).

David is survived by his wife Pat, Daughters Jean Shelby, Debby Hancock (Denny), and Lori Kaniewski (Grant), Sons Dan Shelby (Missy), Michael Shelby (Jen), Grandchildren Brittany Valentino (Chris), Alex Shelby, Mckenzie Shelby, Nathan Hancock, Sarah Crawford (Thomas), Erin Shelby, Ryan Shelby, Tommy Hancock, Abby Hancock, Evan Shelby, Charlie Kaniewski. Sister Linda Eskew (Doug)

Final resting place will be in St. Louis at Lake Charles Park Cemetery in Spring of 2025.
The family of the Shelby’s wish to extend our sincere thanks to Father Tom of St. Theresa Catholic Church, the hospice care team and his caregivers.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to play poker

A Village of Lake Deaton resident contends it’s unfair to take poker games away from Villagers who enjoy playing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reader casts doubt on Villager’s claim of verbal abuse by MAGA supporters

A Village of Rio Grande resident is casting doubt on a previous letter writer’s claim she has been verbally abuse by MAGA supporters since the election.

The Villages Charter School plays an important role

A Village of Caroline resident reminds us of the important tole The Villages Charter School plays in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

A Village of Duval resident shares a heartwarming story about complete strangers willing to “pass it on.”

Villagers’ lack of patience with FEMA screams entitlement

A reader who lives outside of The Villages comments on residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and their displeasure with the pace of the FEMA contractor’s collection of hurricane debris.

Photos