David S. Shelby

David Shelby, 87, of Perryville Missouri, passed away on November 7th, 2024 at his home in Summerfield Florida surrounded by his wife Pat Shelby and his immediate family.

David was born in Perryville Missouri to Cletus Shelby and Emily Stephans on August 7th, 1937. He went to school at Normandy High School in Missouri. He graduated from St. Louis University with a masters degree. He married Pat McBride on June 15th, 1957 in Pagedale Missouri. He worked as a project manager for Motorola, Northrop, and Mcdonal Douglas.

He served in the Naval Reserve. He was involved in golf club, poker club, bingo club at Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield Florida. He enjoyed family time, traveling the world, playing poker, golfing with his friends and teaching all his grandchildren how to swim.

David is preceded in death by his Mother (Emily), Father (Cletus), Brother (Ron), Daughter (Barbara).

David is survived by his wife Pat, Daughters Jean Shelby, Debby Hancock (Denny), and Lori Kaniewski (Grant), Sons Dan Shelby (Missy), Michael Shelby (Jen), Grandchildren Brittany Valentino (Chris), Alex Shelby, Mckenzie Shelby, Nathan Hancock, Sarah Crawford (Thomas), Erin Shelby, Ryan Shelby, Tommy Hancock, Abby Hancock, Evan Shelby, Charlie Kaniewski. Sister Linda Eskew (Doug)

Final resting place will be in St. Louis at Lake Charles Park Cemetery in Spring of 2025.

The family of the Shelby’s wish to extend our sincere thanks to Father Tom of St. Theresa Catholic Church, the hospice care team and his caregivers.