78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 17, 2024
type here...

Fenney Grill employee repeatedly called by her alleged attacker

By Staff Report
Comments
Freddy Bailey Jr.
Freddy Bailey Jr.

A Fenney Grill employee has been repeatedly contacted by a man who allegedly attacked her, landing him in deeper trouble.

Freddy Bailey Jr., 47, of Wildwood, has been lodged since Oct. 22 at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest by Wildwood police on a charge of domestic battery. In that incident, he allegedly pulled the woman’s hair and left scratch marks on her chin and forearm.

Bailey called the woman five times on Oct. 29, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Detention Center, despite a no contact order imposed by a judge.

The video call system used at the jail shows a split screen, clearly displaying both Bailey and the woman he had allegedly attacked. The arrest report noted that the victim had used another woman’s name and identification during the call.

The report noted that she and Frank “have used this same ID and name in prior cases of domestic battery between them in an effort to circumvent no contact orders that were in place at that time.”

A detective tracked down the woman because, “Observations in the video calls made by the defendant revealed the female to be employed by Fenney Grill.” The detective “subsequently contacted that establishment and verified her employment.”

Bailey is facing an additional charge of violating a no contact order. He continues to be held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA people endured their share of hatred

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says she and other MAGA followers endured their fair share of hatred in the lead up to the election.

Villager wants to play poker

A Village of Lake Deaton resident contends it’s unfair to take poker games away from Villagers who enjoy playing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reader casts doubt on Villager’s claim of verbal abuse by MAGA supporters

A Village of Rio Grande resident is casting doubt on a previous letter writer’s claim she has been verbally abuse by MAGA supporters since the election.

The Villages Charter School plays an important role

A Village of Caroline resident reminds us of the important tole The Villages Charter School plays in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

A Village of Duval resident shares a heartwarming story about complete strangers willing to “pass it on.”

Photos