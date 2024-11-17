76.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 17, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Joseph Peter Geiselhart, 91 of Lady Lake, FL passed away Thursday, October 24, 2024. He was born Thursday, November 24, 1932, in Ellenville, NY to Joseph and Anne (nee Keane) Geiselhart.

He married Margaret “Peggy” Mary (nee Gillen) Geiselhart, his wife of sixty-four magical years on March 2, 1957. Years filled full measure, tamped down!

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by: Daughter Aileen; Son Gregory (Linda); Son Kenneth (Karin); Grand Daughter Jennifer (Joey); Great Grandson, Aiden; numerous Nieces, Nephews and their children.

Special thanks to the devoted staff at the Springs of Lady Lake and the Cornerstone Hospice & Hospice House for all the loving care they provided over the past several years.

May he rest in peace.

A Rite of Committal will be held 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 16, 2025, at Quantico National Cemetery 18424 Joplin Rd, Triangle, VA 22172.

He will be interred with his beloved wife, Peggy at Quantico National Cemetery.

