76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 17, 2024
type here...

Karen K. Parrish

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Karen K. Parrish
Karen K. Parrish

Karen K. Parrish, 80, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Carterville, Illinois, embraced eternal peace on October 26th, 2024, at Advent Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born on January 15th, 1944, to Truman and Lucille (McKinney) Carrothers.

Karen lived a life marked by academic excellence, professional achievement, and boundless love for family. A proud graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Karen earned her Bachelor’s Degree Cum Laude, setting the foundation for a distinguished career as Finance Director at Shawnee Health Service in southern Illinois. Her professional life was characterized by unwavering dedication and a commitment to serving others, touching countless lives through her work.

Karen’s greatest joy came from her cherished family relationships, especially with the love of her life, Bob Smith. She embraced Bob’s family as her own, sharing precious moments with his son Brian, his wife Lori, and their beloved children Kaitlyn, Leioni, Hatcher, and Myner. Her special bond with son-in-law Pat Elders remained steadfast, and she delighted in the lives of his son Dylan, Dylan’s wife Julie, and their daughter Caroline.

An avid golfer, Karen found both solace and friendship on the fairways, where her competitive spirit and zest for life shone through. Her faith, nurtured at The Garden Worship Center of Belleview, FL, provided a cornerstone for her life’s journey.

Karen was reunited in heaven with her parents, Truman and Lucille; her brother, Donald; her beloved children, Elyse Elders and Zachary Parrish. She leaves behind loving cousins Jane and Kerri Blaylock, Sherrie, Tera, and David Rednour, who shared in her life’s most precious moments.

Her legacy of compassion, kindness, and warmth will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends, a testament to a life well-loved and a spirit that will never fade.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to play poker

A Village of Lake Deaton resident contends it’s unfair to take poker games away from Villagers who enjoy playing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reader casts doubt on Villager’s claim of verbal abuse by MAGA supporters

A Village of Rio Grande resident is casting doubt on a previous letter writer’s claim she has been verbally abuse by MAGA supporters since the election.

The Villages Charter School plays an important role

A Village of Caroline resident reminds us of the important tole The Villages Charter School plays in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

A Village of Duval resident shares a heartwarming story about complete strangers willing to “pass it on.”

Villagers’ lack of patience with FEMA screams entitlement

A reader who lives outside of The Villages comments on residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and their displeasure with the pace of the FEMA contractor’s collection of hurricane debris.

Photos