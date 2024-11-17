Karen K. Parrish

Karen K. Parrish, 80, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Carterville, Illinois, embraced eternal peace on October 26th, 2024, at Advent Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born on January 15th, 1944, to Truman and Lucille (McKinney) Carrothers.

Karen lived a life marked by academic excellence, professional achievement, and boundless love for family. A proud graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Karen earned her Bachelor’s Degree Cum Laude, setting the foundation for a distinguished career as Finance Director at Shawnee Health Service in southern Illinois. Her professional life was characterized by unwavering dedication and a commitment to serving others, touching countless lives through her work.

Karen’s greatest joy came from her cherished family relationships, especially with the love of her life, Bob Smith. She embraced Bob’s family as her own, sharing precious moments with his son Brian, his wife Lori, and their beloved children Kaitlyn, Leioni, Hatcher, and Myner. Her special bond with son-in-law Pat Elders remained steadfast, and she delighted in the lives of his son Dylan, Dylan’s wife Julie, and their daughter Caroline.

An avid golfer, Karen found both solace and friendship on the fairways, where her competitive spirit and zest for life shone through. Her faith, nurtured at The Garden Worship Center of Belleview, FL, provided a cornerstone for her life’s journey.

Karen was reunited in heaven with her parents, Truman and Lucille; her brother, Donald; her beloved children, Elyse Elders and Zachary Parrish. She leaves behind loving cousins Jane and Kerri Blaylock, Sherrie, Tera, and David Rednour, who shared in her life’s most precious moments.

Her legacy of compassion, kindness, and warmth will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends, a testament to a life well-loved and a spirit that will never fade.