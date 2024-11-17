74 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Photographer for The Villages sentenced in DUI roundabout crash

By Staff Report
A photographer who works for The Villages has been sentenced after fleeing the scene of a crash in a roundabout.

Ryan Scott Edwards, 34, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident following a crash May 25 at the roundabout at El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

Ryan Edwards FB
Ryan Edwards

Edwards’ white SUV hit a tree and Edwards was spotted by Community Watch as he was fleeing on foot from the crash scene, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy caught up with Edwards on El Camino Real, about a mile and a half away.

Edwards told the deputy he works for The Villages. Edwards’ LinkedIn page indicates he has worked as The Villages’ photography manager since 2022.

It appeared Edwards had been drinking. He agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude Edwards had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples which registered .177 and .182 blood alcohol content.

