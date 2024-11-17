64.9 F
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Reader casts doubt on Villager’s claim of verbal abuse by MAGA supporters

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I recently read Letter to the Editor that stated a woman was verbally attacked by several MAGA supporters. I find it implausible this woman was attacked by several Trump supporters at different locations. How did the Trump supporters know the woman’s party affiliation? The woman further claimed she was afraid because conservatives are vindictive and hurtful. She closed her Letter to the Editor stating, we must stop the hatred. Stop the hatred, I vividly recall, some liberals called conservatives “deplorables”, “white supremacists” and “garbage.” What about the Jewish students afraid to go to class because of angry protesters? In this case, the antagonists were not conservatives. What about the protester who got in the face of an infant yelling and screaming profanity. So now Trump is the president of America. The majority of people voted for him. PERIOD. This is my prediction, some leftists will spew hatred, disrespect, fake news and discontent. If I had a preference, it would be for peace, respect and acceptance from both parties. As John Lennon stated, “Give peace a chance.” As human beings, we have brains that are superior to all living creatures. Let’s practice unity, respect, acceptance and understanding.

Michele Watson
Village of Rio Grande

 

