Villager wants to play poker

To the Editor:

My wife and I recently moved to The Villages and I was looking forward to spending my golden years relaxing and engaging in my favorite activities: golfing, swimming, and yes, playing poker. It is now my understanding that a number of the local poker games have been disbanded due to hygiene issues with one of the players. I do not think it is fair to punish all of us by closing all of it down. This is supposed to be America’s Friendliest Hometown and now one of the biggest opportunities for new Villagers to get out and meet people is being taken away. My wife and I could have moved anywhere, but were enticed by all of the wonderful amenities and decided to buy here instead of being near family. I am hoping that the decision to close the games will be reconsidered and that I will not come to regret buying here.

Eddie Jones

Village of Lake Deaton