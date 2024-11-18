Sex offender arrested after search warrant served at Summerfield home

A search warrant led to the discovery of a sex offender’s drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant was executed by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on Friday at a home at 13940 SE 66th Court in Summerfield. The search warrant led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia in a room which had been occupied by 55-year-old Patrick Lee Piccione. He attempted to deny the paraphernalia belonged to him.

Piccione, who was convicted in 2006 in Marion County on a charge of lewd and lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16, is currently on felony probation.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. He was released after posting $6,500 bond.

He was arrested in 2023 for a registration violation.