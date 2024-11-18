Freeman will continue to wield gavel as mayor of Lady Lake

Water Oaker Ed Freeman will continue to wield the gavel as mayor of Lady Lake.

Freeman was selected by his fellow commissioners on Monday evening to continue as the town’s mayor.

Freeman was originally elected to the commission in 2021. Last year, the former Connecticut resident was selected for his first term as mayor.

Commissioner Treva Roberts, nominated Freeman to continue to serve as mayor. His motion was second by Commissioner Ed Regan.

Roberts has been chosen to serve another term as the town’s vice mayor.

In addition Commissioner Regan and Commissioner John Gourlie, who recently won re-election, were sworn in for another term.