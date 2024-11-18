Governor to vet possible candidates for Rubio’s seat in U.S. Senate

Gov. Ron DeSantis will begin vetting possible candidates to fill Marco Rubio’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Rubio is expected to resign from the U.S. Senate to assume duties as secretary of state when the Trump administration takes power on Jan. 20. Rubio’s resignation will create a vacancy, which the governor will fill by appointment.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting,” DeSantis said. “More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January.”

DeSantis laid out the characteristics he will be looking for in a successor to Rubio.

“Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results,” DeSantis said.