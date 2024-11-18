Homeless man arrested after making fraudulent return at Lowe’s

A homeless man was arrested after making a fraudulent return at Lowe’s.

Joshua Robert Wolfe, 33, entered the store on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake on Thursday and selected a 5 gallon bucket of concrete sealer, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He took the bucket to the customer service desk and attempted a fraudulent return, using an old worn-out receipt.

When deputies arrived at the store, Wolfe was found to be in possession of five used syringes hidden in his groin area. He also had a small bag of fentanyl concealed in his buttocks area.

Wolfe, who has two previous theft convictions in Marion County, was arrested on charges of retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.