Monday, November 18, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
James Morgan Cato, age 85, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on Monday, November 11, 2024. He was born in Aurora, IN on July 3, 1939 to the late William and Mary Cato.

A graduate of Aurora High School, he proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1957 to 1964. He was a member of the Indiana Free Masons, Lodge #4, Lawrenceburg, IN for more than 50 years.

Jack is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, Gwynn Cato, his daughter & son-in-law Vicki and Doug Rosemeyer, sisters Theresa (late Garfield) Eldridge and Bonnie Lee Cato, sister-in-law Roxann (Ray) Rybolt, Martha (RJ) Humes, and brother-in-law Marvin (Kendy) Wheeler. Jack also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, bonus children and grandchildren and many dear family friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Cato, sister Bill Ann (Jim) Fay, brothers Lawrence Cato and John (Debbie) Cato.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, November 22, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Rohan Recreation Center, The Villages. Internment will take place at a later date.

