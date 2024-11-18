76.6 F
The Villages
Monday, November 18, 2024
Overwhelming Trump victory will serve as course correction for our nation

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

While many Harris supporters have the right to complain about the results of the election, they fail to accept that a small group from the far left highjacked their party. Donald Trump was the more accepted candidate clearly by getting the 79 million votes he got. He got so much of the Hispanic, African American, Asian and the Jewish vote that the Democrats could not overcome it. He won the popular vote and the Electoral College vote, the first time a Republican got it since Bush got it in 2006. The reason for this landslide is the previous four years of the center left Dems allowing a small faction of the far left of their party almost run this country into the ground. Democracy was never under threat as they said which proves our republic stood the test of time and the ship righted itself. Thank god for the 70 percent of voters who saw we were headed in the wrong direction and made the correction.

Mark Henderson
Village of Gilchrist

 

