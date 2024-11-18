73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 18, 2024
type here...

Residents should mark calendars for Thanksgiving trash pickup changes

By Staff Report
Comments

Residents should mark their calendars for adjustments to the Thanksgiving trash pickup schedules in The Villages.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 or the Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14

If you live in Village Community District 13 (excluding Village of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Next collection will be on Monday, Dec. 2.

Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11 or 14), Thursday collection will be moved to Friday, Nov. 29 and Friday collection will be moved to Saturday, Nov. 30.

Lady Lake portion of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 28. Next collection will be on Monday, Dec. 2.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Shutting down Texas Hold ‘em at Laurel Manor makes no sense

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the reason for shutting down Texas Hold ‘em games at Laurel Manor.

Response to Marsha Shearer’s ‘facts’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident hopes to correct some of the information presented by Villager Marsha Shearer in a recent Opinion piece.

Overwhelming Trump victory will serve as course correction for our nation

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes President-elect Trump’s resounding victory will serve as the course correction our country needed.

MAGA people endured their share of hatred

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says she and other MAGA followers endured their fair share of hatred in the lead up to the election.

Villager wants to play poker

A Village of Lake Deaton resident contends it’s unfair to take poker games away from Villagers who enjoy playing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos