Monday, November 18, 2024
Response to Marsha Shearer’s ‘facts’

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Marsha Shearer, you forgot to mention the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and all the unrest in our world with the World War threat, etc! Also I noticed some of your facts are incorrect such as our national debt as of now is at $35.9 trillion not $34.9, Mass shootings have averaged over 600 per year in the last four years and the 11 million immigrants are the ones on record and the belief is that figure is at least doubled, when you included the getaways! I believe the annual Core Rate of inflation is at 3.2 percent and rising. I do agree with you to watch and compare our country’s standings now and where it is at in four years, and hopefully it will be better!

Ken Sulko
Village of Osceola Hills

 

