Robert Francis Whalen

It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert Francis Whalen, 86, of The Villages, Florida on November 11, 2024.

Bob was born on August 15, 1938 to Mary (Pilcher) and Francis Whalen in Boston, MA. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School where he excelled in his studies. Bob had a career at Polaroid Corporation for 32 years as a Vessel Designer. Prior to working at Polaroid, he worked at General Electric in Cambridge, MA.

In 1992, Bob met the love of his life Debra Cristofori; they married in 1996 and had 28 years of wedded bliss.

In 1996 Bob retired and spent his years in Randolph, MA and Falmouth, MA. In 2016 he and Debra moved to The Villages, Florida.

Bob was a devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and a cherished “dog dad”. His genuine interest in people and his ability to make everyone feel valued made him loved by all who knew him. Known for going the extra mile, he became a true friend to everyone he met. With a warm heart, welcoming smile and a wonderful sense of humor, he brought joy wherever he went. A true jack of all trades, Bob enjoyed fishing, golfing, unique music, beach walks and time with family and friends. His kind heart touched many, and his presence will be deeply missed.

Bob was predeceased by his father, Francis Whalen; his mother, Mary (Pilcher) Whalen; his brother Jack Whalen; and his beloved pets Molly Brown, Maddie May, Stella Bella, and Hollie Beatrice.

He is survived by his wife Debra Whalen; his son Robert Whalen and his partner Mary Andre of Tewksbury, MA; David Whalen and his husband Jim Sargent of So. Berwick, ME, Christopher Whalen and his wife Linda of Billerica, MA; James Whalen of Tewksbury, MA; Douglas Whalen of Lawrence, MA; his grandchildren Michael & Ryan Whalen of Billerica, MA; his sister Maryann Coletti of Berlin, MA, many nieces, nephews and friends from far and wide, too numerous to count.