SECO donates $25,000 to support stroke treatment at The Villages hospital

The UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital Auxiliary Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from the SECO Energy Foundation, in support of the Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit (MSTU) program.

This grant will bolster the Auxiliary Foundation’s ongoing efforts to enhance emergency stroke care in The Villages community, delivering life-saving medical assistance directly to patients in critical moments.

The MSTU is a state-of-the-art, fully equipped mobile medical unit specifically designed to diagnose and treat stroke patients on the scene. With advanced imaging technology, such as a 32-slice CT scanner (The first in the state of Florida), telemedicine equipment and medication specific to acute stroke treatment, the MSTU enables immediate assessment and treatment of strokes, significantly improving patient outcomes and reducing long-term disability. The unit is staffed with a CT Technologist, EMT Driver, Paramedic, RN specially trained in stroke care and a Stroke Neurologist via telemedicine. With this funding from the SECO Energy Foundation, the UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital Auxiliary Foundation will continue to build essential resources, expand MSTU capabilities, and provide swift medical intervention during the crucial early stages of stroke.

“We are immensely grateful to the SECO Energy Foundation for their commitment to advancing healthcare and supporting life-saving initiatives in our community,” said Erica Lebo, Executive Director/President at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital Auxiliary Foundation. “This funding will directly impact our ability to respond quickly to stroke emergencies, saving lives and providing comfort to those who need it most.”

SECO Energy Foundation Board Member, Jack Callahan said, “We are proud to support UF Health’s MSTU program. The Foundation’s goal is to improve our communities – this grant will help save lives and vastly improve the medical response for citizens who need urgent care after a debilitating stroke.”

For more information about the UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital Auxiliary Foundation and the Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit, please contact Cathy Reardon, Foundation Engagement Specialist, at 352.751.8871 or creardon@shands.ufl.edu.

Lili Rodas, UF Health Spanish Plaines Foundation Special Event Coordinator; Mariah Delgado, SECO Energy Foundation Executive Director, Erica Lebo, UF Health Spanish Plaines Foundation Executive Director. Lee Linn, SECO Energy Foundation Board Member, from left.