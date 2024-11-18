Shutting down Texas Hold ‘em at Laurel Manor makes no sense

To the Editor:

It makes no sense whatsoever that the games were shut down on Saturday and Sunday nights at Laurel Manor for addressing an issue with one player. Punishing everyone by shutting down these games because one person was handling cards in an unsanitary manner is illogical. There has to be some other reason Mr. Rohan takes issue with the Texas Hold ‘em game at Laurel Manor, as this also happened last year. Please stop trying to find any reason to take away our fun. Let us live out the years we have left with a little bit of fun with friends.

Jill Andrews

Village of Belvedere