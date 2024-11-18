Unruly patient in stretcher spits on ambulance crew member at ER

An unruly patient who had been belted into a stretcher spit on an ambulance crew member at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Johan Divier Jaramillo, 33, of Belleview, has been transported in the early morning hours Sunday to the hospital ER by an ambulance crew with Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Jaramillo “continuously attempted to get off the stretcher,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While he was secured to the stretcher, Jaramillo intentionally spit at the groin area of one of the members of the ambulance crew. There were two witnesses to the incident.

Jaramillo was arrested on a charge of battery on a firefighter/EMT. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.