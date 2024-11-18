73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 18, 2024
type here...

Unruly patient in stretcher spits on ambulance crew member at ER

By Staff Report
Comments

An unruly patient who had been belted into a stretcher spit on an ambulance crew member at UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital.

Johan Divier Jaramillo, 33, of Belleview, has been transported in the early morning hours Sunday to the hospital ER by an ambulance crew with Sumter County Fire Rescue.

Jaramillo “continuously attempted to get off the stretcher,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. While he was secured to the stretcher, Jaramillo intentionally spit at the groin area of one of the members of the ambulance crew. There were two witnesses to the incident.

Jaramillo was arrested on a charge of battery on a firefighter/EMT. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Shutting down Texas Hold ‘em at Laurel Manor makes no sense

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the reason for shutting down Texas Hold ‘em games at Laurel Manor.

Response to Marsha Shearer’s ‘facts’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident hopes to correct some of the information presented by Villager Marsha Shearer in a recent Opinion piece.

Overwhelming Trump victory will serve as course correction for our nation

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes President-elect Trump’s resounding victory will serve as the course correction our country needed.

MAGA people endured their share of hatred

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says she and other MAGA followers endured their fair share of hatred in the lead up to the election.

Villager wants to play poker

A Village of Lake Deaton resident contends it’s unfair to take poker games away from Villagers who enjoy playing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos