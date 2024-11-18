73.7 F
The Villages
Monday, November 18, 2024
Villagers can learn how to protect themselves from fraud

By Staff Report
Villagers can learn to protect themselves from fraud in a free AARP seminar this week at Savannah Center.

The “Fraud Prevention Forum” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 20.

It will offer:

• Tips for prevention against identity theft.

• Tips for prevention against fraud and business email scams.

• Fraud prevention tips from local law enforcement.

In addition, free on-site shredding will be offered from 8 to 11 a.m.

For more information, contact Karen Murillo of AARP at kmurillo@aarp.org or (850) 567-0414.

