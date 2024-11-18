76.6 F
The Villages
Monday, November 18, 2024
Wash your hands to protect yourself from illness

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that individuals wash your hands and take other precautions to prevent getting and spreading diseases, particularly while traveling:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands. If you need to touch your face, make sure your hands are clean.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze.
  • Avoid contact with people who are sick.

