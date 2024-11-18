Wildwood teen jailed after violent confrontation in which shot fired

A Wildwood teen has been arrested after a violent confrontation in which a shot was fired.

Ber’Niya Ja’moni Rowe, 19, is facing a charge of battery following her weekend arrest in connection with the Nov. 3 incident at the Cypress Commons Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A juvenile told police that Rowe arrived on the premises, pulled her hair and delivered “several punches to her face.” A person with Rowe had been carrying a gun. Officers responded to the apartment complex after a report that a shot had been fired.

Rowe and others fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Genesis.

At the time of the incident, Rowe was free on bond in another battery case. Due to the previous arrest, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.