73.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 18, 2024
type here...

Wildwood teen jailed after violent confrontation in which shot fired

By Staff Report
Comments
Screenshot
Ber’Niya Ja’moni Rowe

A Wildwood teen has been arrested after a violent confrontation in which a shot was fired.

Ber’Niya Ja’moni Rowe, 19, is facing a charge of battery following her weekend arrest in connection with the Nov. 3 incident at the Cypress Commons Apartments, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A juvenile told police that Rowe arrived on the premises, pulled her hair and delivered “several punches to her face.” A person with Rowe had been carrying a gun. Officers responded to the apartment complex after a report that a shot had been fired.

Rowe and others fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Genesis.

At the time of the incident, Rowe was free on bond in another battery case. Due to the previous arrest, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Shutting down Texas Hold ‘em at Laurel Manor makes no sense

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the reason for shutting down Texas Hold ‘em games at Laurel Manor.

Response to Marsha Shearer’s ‘facts’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident hopes to correct some of the information presented by Villager Marsha Shearer in a recent Opinion piece.

Overwhelming Trump victory will serve as course correction for our nation

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes President-elect Trump’s resounding victory will serve as the course correction our country needed.

MAGA people endured their share of hatred

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says she and other MAGA followers endured their fair share of hatred in the lead up to the election.

Villager wants to play poker

A Village of Lake Deaton resident contends it’s unfair to take poker games away from Villagers who enjoy playing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos