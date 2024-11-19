Charles G. Carroll

Charles G. Carroll, 91, of Summerfield, Florida, joined his wife, Joan, in Heaven on November 17, 2024. Charles (Charlie) was born on February 11, 1933, in Troy, New York to Charles L. Carroll and Anna Carroll.

Charlie attended Siena College and then enlisted in the Army. After his discharge he went to Georgetown University School of Dentistry. He graduated in the spring of 1960 and moved to Ontario, New York to be the town’s first dentist. In Ontario, Charlie and Joan raised their two children, Michelle and Charles (Tay), and enjoyed their many friends.

After retiring from his dental practice in 1988, Charlie and Joan moved to Florida where they enjoyed golfing and playing cards with friends. They always made time to visit their granddaughters, too.

Charlie will be remembered for his honesty (and occasional bluntness) and his fairness. He loved to read about Science, Politics, and Economics. Charlie enjoyed telling jokes-even if we had heard them a dozen times before. He had an incredible memory and was able to recite food prices from his childhood or particular golf shots from many years before. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and Sister, Marcy Suprenant, and is survived by his children, Michelle (Dan) Carpenter and Charles J.; his granddaughters, Blair and Jaime Carpenter; and his siblings, Dennis (Diane) and Denise (Irving) Lobdell.