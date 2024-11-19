Crash in The Villages leads to discovery of unprescribed pills

A crash in The Villages led to the discovery of unprescribed pills.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Monday on Rio Grande Avenue at Prado Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Alexander James Troso, 28, who lives at 1218 Spartanburg Way in the Village of Virginia Trace, was still seated in his car with the engine running when emergency personnel arrived on the scene. Troso, whose vehicle had sustained front-end damage, who “readily admitted fault for the crash,” the report said. Officers noticed he was “sweating profusely.” He also lost his balance several times.

Troso blamed his unsteadiness on the fact he had consumed “three coffees and a Red Bull.” He also said he had taken prescribed Adderall.

Troso agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly. He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample.

A search of his vehicle turned up four bottles of Tramadol, with a label printed in Spanish. The pills had not been prescribed by a doctor, the report said.

The New York native was arrested on charges of driving under the influence as well as drug trafficking. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $28,000 bond.