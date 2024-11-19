Frances Janice Wogan

64.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Frances Jean Wogan, 94, passed away on November 18, 2024.
She was born April 1, 1930, to Francis Michael and Lena Jane (Spray) Fitzgerald in Frankfort, Indiana.

She was their second child, seven years younger than brother John William.
She enjoyed riding horses at the Indiana farm and participated in 4-H activities as a teenager. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1948 and briefly attended Asbury College in Kentucky. Jean worked as The County Clerk in Lafayette, IN until she met Clyde Eugene Wogan at Purdue University.

They married in 1952 and made their home in Ohio. They moved numerous times, supporting Gene in his career with the Erie Railroad. Over the course of their 53 years together they lived in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Florida.

They raised four children: Cheryl (m. Ted Abelson); Vicki (m. John Knox); Michael (m. Kathy Noack) and Bonnie (m. Ted Miller) and were blessed with ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Retirement found Jean and Gene aboard the “Parageans”, cruising the lovely Chesapeake Bay and taking a wonderful trip down the Intracoastal Waterway to Florida. They moved to the Villages in 2001 and Gene passed away in 2005.

