Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Frank Alexander Johnson

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
The world bids farewell to Frank Alexander Johnson, of Lady Lake, Florida, departing on November 10, 2024 at the age of 81. Frank leaves behind memories cherished by the community.

As we bid farewell to this luminous soul, let his loved ones carry forward the torch of his memory, illuminating the path ahead with the warmth of his love and the brilliance of his spirit. Though Frank may journey beyond the horizon of our sight, his essence remains woven into the very fabric of our being — a guiding light in the darkness, a beacon of hope in the night.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the North Lake Presbyterian Church (975 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lake, FL 32159-5023).

A reception will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024 from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the same location.

The inurnment will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at the Florida National Cemetery (6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513).

