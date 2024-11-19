Homeless man nabbed with Christmas ornaments at Target

A homeless man was nabbed with Christmas ornaments at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Kenneth Michael Villanueva, 30, entered the store before noon Monday and was caught trying to conceal Christmas ornaments from a display on his person, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An asset protection manager attempted to detain Villanueva, but he ran for the exit. As Villanieva was running, he shoved an employee of the store.

An officer arrived on scene and took Villaneuva, who had been banned from the store earlier this year, into custody. He was in possession of stolen merchandise which, in addition to the Christmas ornaments, included 11 Pokemon packages. He also had in his possession .86 grams of fentanyl.

Villanueva was arrested on charges of theft, resisting a merchant, resisting arrest and possession of fentanyl. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.