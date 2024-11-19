No more overtime for managers making less than $58,000

To the Editor:

The working class abandoned the Democratic Party choosing instead to believe Trump’s lies.

A Trump-appointed judge in Texas just overturned a Biden law that guaranteed overtime to workers making less than $58,000 a year. Workers are now at the mercy of their boss. You can be required to work overtime without the pay.

So much for workers’ rights.

Trusting Republicans to protect workers is a joke. They will always be for the wealthy and corporations. The war against workers marches on. Be careful what you vote for.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace