Recreation Plantation woman allegedly attempts to steal spray paint

A Recreation Plantation woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal seven cans of spray paint.

Gabrielle Shannon Smith, 45, who lives at the RV park on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, entered the Home Depot store on Friday and put the cans of spray paint into a shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She also selected three paint brushes and a container of superglue. The Michigan native put all of the items into her purse and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise.

When she was stopped by store personnel, Smith said she “forgot” she put the merchandise, valued at $103.97, in her purse. The arrest report noted that Smith had sufficient cash to pay for the purchase.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.