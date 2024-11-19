Sumter County’s new road impact fees to take effect Jan. 1

Effective Jan. 1, road impact fees will increase for new development in Sumter County.

These one-time fees are assessed at the issuance of new building permits and help fund essential infrastructure improvements, such as new roads, additional lanes, and intersection upgrades required to support community growth.

New Impact Fee Rates for Residential Development will be as follows:

• Detached single-family home: $2,999

• Attached single-family and multi-family (three floors or less): $2,150

• Multi-family (low-rise less than three floors): $2,150

• Multifamily (mid/high rise more than three floors): $1,596

• Mobile home park: $1,101

• Detached home in retirement community: $1,094

• Attached home in retirement community: $621

Impact fees for business developments will also increase. These fees apply only to new development and will not affect existing homeowners or businesses.

For a full list of impact fees, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/roadimpact