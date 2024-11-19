81.1 F
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Villager doubts resident who claims she was harassed over Trump sign

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

This is in response to the letter written by Mary McDale, who claimed that: “I was verbally attacked everywhere I went because I had a Trump sign.”
If that’s true, she must be a snowbird who only got back to The Villages after the election. Because I can 100 percent guarantee that she was never harassed for being a Trump supporter down here in The Villages. It is well known that this is a conservative Republican area. When I lived in New York, I would proudly display signs for Democratic candidates. But down here, I did not put any Harris signs up out of fear of harassment or even worse. I’m sorry if you were harassed in your home state, but stop trying to twist the truth to fit your narrative.

Linda Johnson
Village of Bonnybrook

 

