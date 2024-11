A Villager who suffered a medical emergency has died as a result of a crash.

The 64-year-old Villager had been southbound on U.S. 301 at SE 144th Place Road near the U.S. Post Office in Summerfield when he suffered a medical episode at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man lost control of his vehicle and it left the roadway, colliding with a fence and a tree.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.