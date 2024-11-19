76 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Villagers’ oft-arrested son jailed after caught driving golf cart

By Staff Report
Larry Raymond Patterson
Larry Raymond Patterson

The son of a couple in The Villages has been arrested after he was caught driving a golf cart.

Larry Raymond Patterson, 37, who lives with his parents in Villa De La Vista West, was driving the golf cart in an “undesignated” area when he was spotted at 5:45 p.m. Saturday near Village Crossroads shopping center, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer conducted a traffic stop and found that Patterson’s license has been revoked. Patterson, who was arrested in January when he was caught driving on a suspended license, has been classified as a habitual offender. Patterson was arrested last year when he was involved in a crash at Bonefish Grill in The Villages. At the time, the Pontiac, Mich. native was also driving on a suspended license.

As a result of Saturday’s arrest, he is facing a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He remains free on $2,500 bond.

