25-year-old resident of The Villages facing prostitution charge

By Staff Report
A 25-year-old resident of The Villages is facing a charge of prostitution.

Mya Elizabeth Holton, who lives at 628 Nuevo Leon Lane in the San Antonio Villas in the Village of Rio Ranchero, is set to be arraigned next week in Marion County Court on the prostitution charge.

Mya Holton

She was arrested Nov. 12 at the Studio 6 hotel in Ocala during an undercover operation conducted by the Ocala Police Department.

Holton had been using the profile name “Diamond” on the skipthegames.com website when she responded to an inquiry from an undercover detective. She agreed to provide “full service” when they met at Studio 6, according to the arrest report.

Holton called the detective at 11:21 a.m. that day, moments before the scheduled rendezvous, and asked him what he did for work. The undercover detective said he worked in a “warehouse” and denied being law enforcement, when Holton questioned him directly about the possibility of him being “a cop.” Once she received the assurance he was not with law enforcement, she asked for directions to the hotel room.

Holton pulled up in a Chevrolet Tahoe while still on the phone with the undercover detective. She confirmed she was “Diamond” and was taken into custody. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

In a criminal indigent form filed in Marion County Court, Holton indicated she has no income and no assets. She has asked for representation by the public defender’s office.

