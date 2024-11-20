Cecilia Ann Wilcox

Cecilia Ann Wilcox, aged 82, passed away on November 7, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born on May 20, 1942, Cecilia dedicated her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She shared 63 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, John Wilcox.

Cecilia’s passion for golf led her to be an active member of various golf clubs, including Morris Park Country Club and Knollwood Country Club in Indiana, as well as her local neighborhood golfing groups in Villa Berea. Her joy for the sport was a significant part of her vibrant life.

She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Deborah (Steven) Klosowski, Brian (Deborah) Wilcox, and M. Scott (Stefanie) Wilcox; along with nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Loreno Tanner, in-laws Earl and Belle Wilcox, and several siblings.

Cecilia was a proud graduate of Adams High School, Class of 1960, where she was honored with the Homemakers Award in her senior year. Her commitment to her family continued throughout her life as she embraced the role of homemaker, nurturing and supporting her family with love and dedication.

A gathering to honor Cecilia’s life will be held on November 24, at 2:00 PMp.m. at Beyer Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. For those unable to attend in person, a video link will be provided at a later date.