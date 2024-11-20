69.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
type here...

Cecilia Ann Wilcox

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Cecilia Ann Wilcox
Cecilia Ann Wilcox

Cecilia Ann Wilcox, aged 82, passed away on November 7, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born on May 20, 1942, Cecilia dedicated her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She shared 63 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, John Wilcox.

Cecilia’s passion for golf led her to be an active member of various golf clubs, including Morris Park Country Club and Knollwood Country Club in Indiana, as well as her local neighborhood golfing groups in Villa Berea. Her joy for the sport was a significant part of her vibrant life.

She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Deborah (Steven) Klosowski, Brian (Deborah) Wilcox, and M. Scott (Stefanie) Wilcox; along with nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Loreno Tanner, in-laws Earl and Belle Wilcox, and several siblings.

Cecilia was a proud graduate of Adams High School, Class of 1960, where she was honored with the Homemakers Award in her senior year. Her commitment to her family continued throughout her life as she embraced the role of homemaker, nurturing and supporting her family with love and dedication.

A gathering to honor Cecilia’s life will be held on November 24, at 2:00 PMp.m. at Beyer Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. For those unable to attend in person, a video link will be provided at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager doubts resident who claims she was harassed over Trump sign

A Village of Bonnybrook resident doubts a tale of harassment from a MAGA supporter who wrote about it in a Letter to the Editor.

No more overtime for managers making less than $58,000

A Village of Virginia Trace resident warns that the working class will pay the price for abandoning the Democratic Party. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trumpers are gloating

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas at Mission Hills resident says Trumpers are gloating about the imminent return of their hero to the White House.

Shutting down Texas Hold ‘em at Laurel Manor makes no sense

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the reason for shutting down Texas Hold ‘em games at Laurel Manor.

Response to Marsha Shearer’s ‘facts’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident hopes to correct some of the information presented by Villager Marsha Shearer in a recent Opinion piece.

Photos