Child seized from home after drunken game of Dungeons & Dragons

A young child was seized from a home in Lady Lake after an intoxicated brawl during a game of Dungeons & Dragons.

The Department of Children and Families responded to the home Monday night and took a 6-year-old into its care after finding the child’s mother was too intoxicated to be responsible for the child, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother was “very intoxicated” and had called 911 to report an attack by her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jordan Andrew Noa, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She showed deputies her ring finger, which was bleeding.

Noa said he and his girlfriend of three years had been playing a game of Dungeons & Dragons when they began arguing. He also said they had “both been drinking heavy” and said it was “not normal.”

His girlfriend accused him of cheating on her and he bit her hand when she tried to take the child from him, the report said. It also noted that Noa is not the child’s biological father.

Noa was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,500.