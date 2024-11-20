76.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
type here...

Child seized from home after drunken game of Dungeons & Dragons

By Staff Report
Comments
Jordan Andrew Noa
Jordan Andrew Noa

A young child was seized from a home in Lady Lake after an intoxicated brawl during a game of Dungeons & Dragons.

The Department of Children and Families responded to the home Monday night and took a 6-year-old into its care after finding the child’s mother was too intoxicated to be responsible for the child, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother was “very intoxicated” and had called 911 to report an attack by her boyfriend, 33-year-old Jordan Andrew Noa, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She showed deputies her ring finger, which was bleeding.

Noa said he and his girlfriend of three years had been playing a game of Dungeons & Dragons when they began arguing. He also said they had “both been drinking heavy” and said it was “not normal.”

His girlfriend accused him of cheating on her and he bit her hand when she tried to take the child from him, the report said. It also noted that Noa is not the child’s biological father.

Noa was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $1,500.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You can’t blame Trump for everything!

A Village of Dunedin resident responds to a previous letter writer who criticized President Trump for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will Trump’s policies lower gas and grocery prices?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident wonders how Trump’s policies will lower gasoline and grocery prices, which drove so much voter anger.

Ed McGinty offers harsh assessment of Donald Trump

Villager Ed McGinty is back with a harsh assessment of President-elect Donald Trump.

Villager doubts resident who claims she was harassed over Trump sign

A Village of Bonnybrook resident doubts a tale of harassment from a MAGA supporter who wrote about it in a Letter to the Editor.

No more overtime for managers making less than $58,000

A Village of Virginia Trace resident warns that the working class will pay the price for abandoning the Democratic Party. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos