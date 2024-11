To the Editor:

The selections of Cabinet members by incoming President Trump beg a simple question. How are they going to lower grocery and gas prices? That is the main reason Trump got elected because the prices are too high currently.

Add to that, the tariffs to be imposed on Chinese goods, which will simply raise prices at Walmart. And mass deportation of migrants will help lower grocery and gas prices, how?

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere